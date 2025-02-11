Reeling from chaos, B’desh to hold national polls by Dec

Dhaka/ New Delhi: Bangladesh’s Election Commission (EC) on Tuesday said preparations were underway to stage general elections by December as nationwide vandalisms over the past week prompted the interim government chief Muhammad Yunus to agree to the proposal.

The EC’s comments came a day after Yunus assured former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia’s Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) to hold elections by December.

Election Commissioner Abul Fazal Mohammad Sanaullah told journalists: “We are preparing for the national elections in December (this year).” He was speaking after a meeting with diplomats of 17 western and other countries alongside the United Nations and European Union (EU) representatives here.

Instead of local government elections, as proposed by a government-appointed commission, national election is the priority, Sanaullah, who was flanked by the diplomats, said.

He said the chief adviser earlier mentioned two deadlines but “we, however, are preparing for the first date.”

UN resident representative Stefan Liller, who attended the meeting, said the United Nations expected the upcoming polls to be the best in Bangladesh’s history and “we are supporting the EC to conduct a free and fair election.”

He, however, declined to comment on challenges of holding such elections, saying “that is not for me to comment.”

On Monday, Chief Adviser Yunus assured Zia’s BNP to hold elections by December as per the party’s demand of quickest timing citing reasons of deteriorated law and order situation and the precarious economic conditions.