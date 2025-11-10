Red Cross receives body of hostage in Gaza that Hamas claims is Israeli soldier Hadar Goldin

Tel Aviv: The Red Cross received on Sunday the remains of a hostage in Gaza that Hamas claims is the body of an Israeli soldier who was killed in 2014 and who has been held in Gaza for the past 11 years.

His remains are the only ones currently held in Gaza since before the latest, two-year war between

Israel and Hamas.

Hamas said it found the body of the soldier, Hadar Goldin, in a tunnel in the enclave’s southernmost city of Rafah on

Saturday. Goldin was killed on Aug 1, 2014, two hours after a ceasefire took effect ending that year’s war between Israel and Hamas.

The remains will be transferred to Israel and to the national forensic institute for identification.

If the body is identified as Goldin’s, there will be our bodies of hostages remaining in Gaza.

His return would be a significant development in the US-brokered truce and close a painful, 11-year saga for his family.agencies