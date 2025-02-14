Rebels claim seizing 2nd airport in east Congo

Goma: Rwanda-backed rebels in eastern Congo claimed Friday that they have seized a second airport in the region following a days-long advance towards the Kavumu airport, which serves the South Kivu province.

It could not immediately confirmed if the Kavumu national airport was under the control of the M23 rebels or government forces.

Government officials and civil society leaders did not immediately comment.

Locals said on Friday morning that the rebels were a few kilometres away from the airport, a strategic spot for the Congolese military in their fight with the rebels.

The Kavumu airport became a target after the M23 rebels seized Goma, including the international airport there, in late January. Goma is the region’s largest city and the development was a major escalation of the yearslong fighting with Congolese forces in the region. The M23 rebels have since advanced deeper into the South Kivu province.