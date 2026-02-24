Ready for talks but will defend against US aggression: Iran

dubai: As a new round of talks between the United States and Iran is scheduled to take place in Geneva, Tehran has reiterated that it wants to find a diplomatic solution with the US on its nuclear programme but will defend itself if Washington resorts to military action.

Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said on Monday that any US attack, including limited strikes, would be considered an “act of aggression” that would precipitate a response after US President Donald Trump said he was considering a limited strike on Iran.

Trump said on Friday that he was considering a limited strike if Tehran did not reach a deal with the US. “I guess I can say I am considering that,” he said in reply to a question from a reporter. The United States has ordered nonessential diplomats and their family members to leave Lebanon, a State Department official said Monday, The official said a continuous assessment of the regional security environment determined it was “prudent” to draw down the US Embassy’s footprint so that only essential personnel remained at their posts.

The official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the move had not yet been formally announced, said that it is a temporary measure and that the embassy remained operational on Monday.

Iran held annual military drills with Russia last week as a second American aircraft carrier drew closer to the Middle East, with both the United States and Iran signalling they are prepared for war if talks on Tehran’s nuclear programme fizzle out. President Donald Trump said Thursday that he believes 10 to 15 days is “enough time” for Iran to reach a deal. But the talks have been deadlocked for years, and Iran has refused to discuss wider US and Israeli demands that it scale back its missile programme and sever ties to armed groups.

Indirect talks held in recent weeks made little visible progress, and one or both sides could be buying time for final war preparations.