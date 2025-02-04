‘Re-evaluate policy: Imran Khan writes to Pak Army chief

Islamabad: Jailed former premier Imran Khan wrote a letter to Pakistan Army chief Gen Asim Munir, criticizing the establishment’s policies and urging him to review its approach towards national security and governance as his party prepares for protests on the first anniversary of the general elections later this week.

Khan, who has been incarcerated in Adiala Jail Rawalpindi for over a year, sent the letter from the prison, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Gohar Ali Khan told the media on Monday.

The contents of the letter would be shared with the public, Gohar added.

He said that Khan in his letter pointed out that the “distance between the people and the establishment was widening”.

“This [mistrust] should not take place at all, but there are certain reasons because of which this gulf is widening…Owing to those reasons, the army is being blamed, so the policy reasons must be reevaluated,” Khan wrote in the letter.

His lawyer, Faisal Fareed Chaudhry, told the media that Khan argued in his letter that the ‘establishment is backing those who have twice benefited from the National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO),’ a reference to past political settlements that allowed leaders to evade charges. Agencies