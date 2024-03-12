Ramzan kicks off in much of Asia, a day after most of the Middle East

Jakarta: The Muslim holy month of Ramzan, when the faithful fast from dawn to dusk, began at sunrise Tuesday in much of Asia, a day after many Muslims in the Middle East began their fasts.

In the Muslim lunar calendar, months begin only when the new moon is sighted, which can lead to variations of a day or two.

Middle Eastern nations including Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Syria, Sudan and the United Arab Emirates declared the month would begin early Monday, but in the Asia-Pacific countries including Australia, Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore began Ramzan on Tuesday after failing to see the crescent moon the previous night.

India, Pakistan and Bangladesh also began Ramzan on Tuesday, as did Iran and Jordan. During Ramzan, Muslims refrain from eating, drinking, smoking and sexual intercourse from sunrise until sunset. Even a tiny sip of water or a puff of smoke is enough to invalidate the fast. At night, family and friends gather and feast in a festive atmosphere. The fasting is aimed at bringing the faithful closer to God and reminding them of the suffering of the poor. Muslims are expected to strictly observe daily prayers and engage in heightened religious contemplation. They are also urged to refrain from gossip, fighting or cursing during the holy month.

In Indonesia, where 90% of the population of 277 million practice Islam, celebrations ranged from colorful torchlight parades, to cleaning family graves, to preparing food for pre-dawn breakfasts and elaborate post-sundown meals known as “iftars.” Each region in the archipelago nation has its own way to mark the start of Ramzan.

The government set the start of the holiday for Tuesday after teams from more than 100 regions failed to sight the new moon Sunday. Religious Affairs Minister Yaqut Cholil Qoumas announced the timing late Sunday evening. Mosques flooded with devotees offering the evening prayers known as “tarawih” on Monday night.