Ramzan gets underway in Gulf

Dubai: Several countries in the Gulf region announced the sighting of the new crescent moon on Tuesday, marking the beginning of the holy and fasting lunar month of Ramzan.

Saudi Arabia was the first to announce the news, with its moon-sighting committee announcing the sighting of the moon.

“The crescent for the month of Ramadan was seen in Saudi Arabia today. Subsequently, tomorrow i.e. Wednesday (February 18) will be the first day of Ramadan,” the committee announced via X.

Following this announcement, the UAE’s moon-sighting committee also confirmed on Tuesday that Ramzan will officially begin on Wednesday.

This means Muslims across the nation will start their fasts and mark the beginning of the holy month on Wednesday.

However, local media reports said that the moon was not sighted in countries such as Oman and Turkiye, and the fasting month will begin in these countries on Thursday.

In Bahrain, however, Wednesday will be the first day of Ramzan.

According to reports, astronomical projections in Kuwait point to Wednesday as the likely first day of Ramzan, pending an official announcement by religious authorities.