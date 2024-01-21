Ram Temple billboard allures thousands of motorists in Houston

Houston: Amid ongoing celebrations across the globe ahead of the Ram temple consecration in Ayodhya, a majestic billboard conveying the essence of Shri Ram has been put up in Houston and is alluring thousands of motorists daily on the busiest highway since Monday.

Three hundred feet tall billboard, depicting information about the inauguration of the temple, provides warmth and rare surprise for Houstonians, amidst current freezing temperatures. Designed and conceived passionately by Dr Kusum Vyas of Living Planet Foundation, founder of the Green Kumbh Yatra and Save Ram Setu Campaign, the billboard project was executed along with Houston's longtime volunteer, Umang Mehta.

Hindus of Greater Houston, (HGH), an umbrella organisation that aims to inspire and encourage the community by sharing positive vibes and the energy of Sanatan Vedic Dharma, came forward and funded the billboard, which is placed at a premium location in Houston.

HGH-funded billboard also acts as an open invitation to all Houstonians about the celebration on January 21 at Gujrat Samaj of Houston (GSH).

"The main objective was to create a billboard that is engaging and visually interconnected to the ethos of Shri Ram and Ayodhya as both are inseparable," Dr. Kusum Vyas told PTI.

"Our design focuses on making the billboard feel welcoming and emanate the true essence and sanctity of Shri Ram and Ayodhya by maximising daylight, augmented with an atypical use of appropriate colours, bringing warmth and peaceful vibrations to everyone's experience."

"First time in history, the skies of a major US city will be adorned by Prabhu Shri Ramji and an estimated 1.5 million people weekly will have the privilege of Darshan of Shri Ram & the Ayodhya Mandir for a

whole month", Dr Vas emphasised. "Ram Temple at Ayodhya is the result of a 500-year-long

struggle of sacrifice and

determination.”