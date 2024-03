Ram Mandir Rath Yatra to travel 8,000 miles in 48 US states

Washington: The Ram Mandir Rath Yatra will kick off from Chicago in US on Monday to travel to 851 temples in 48 states, crossing more than 8,000 miles over the next 60 days, organisers said on Thursday. The rath or chariot built over a Toyota Sienna van will carry statues of Lord Ram, Goddess Sita, Lakshman, and Hanuman, along with special prasadam from the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and kalash of Prana Pratishtha Pujit Akshat, according to Amitabh Mittal, general secretary of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad of America (VHPA), which is organising the yatra.

“The Ram Mandir opening has filled with joy the hearts of over 1.5 billion Hindus around the world and has resulted in a renewed energy and faith.

The nationwide Rath Yatra will start on March 25 from Chicago in the USA and travel for over 8000 miles.It will cover 851 temples in the USA and around 150 temples in Canada,” Mittal told PTI.

The Canada section of the Ratha Yatra separate one is being organised by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad of

Canada.