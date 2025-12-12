Radical group leader shot ahead of polls

DHAKA: A youth leader of a right-wing cultural group and a candidate at the February 12 general elections was on Friday shot at by unidentified gunmen in Bangladesh capital.

Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus expressed deep concern over the shooting and serious injury of Sharif Osman Hadi, spokesperson of Inqilab Manch, and said the incident is “completely unacceptable.”

The Inquilab Mancha was on the forefront of a campaign to disband deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League.

Police said three assailants on a motorbike shot Hadi as he initiated his election campaign at central Dhaka’s Bijoynagar area -- from where he stood as an independent candidate -- in the afternoon.

Hadi was rushed to Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH).