Qatar digs through rubble of Israel’s attack on Hamas leaders in Doha

Doha: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Wednesday she will seek sanctions and a partial trade suspension against Israel over the war in Gaza.

The 27-nation EU is deeply divided in its approach to Israel and the Palestinians, and it’s unclear whether a majority will be found to endorse the sanctions and trade measures.

Emergency personnel in Qatar dug through the rubble of an Israeli attack on Hamas’ political leaders who had gathered in the energy-rich Mideast nation to consider a US proposal for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

The strike on Tuesday on the territory of a US ally drew widespread condemnation from several countries in the Mideast and beyond.

Hamas said in a statement that all of its leaders survived the attack but that five lower-ranked members

were killed. Qatar said a member of its Internal Security Force died and others were wounded in the attack.

The Health Ministry in Gaza said on Wednesday five people, including a child, died of causes related to malnutrition in the

Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours, raising the overall toll of such deaths since the beginning of the war to 404, including 141 children.

The ministry said the overall tally includes 126 Palestinians — among them 26 children — who died of malnutrition-related causes since international experts announced famine in Gaza City on Aug. 22.