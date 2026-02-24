Qatar announces suspension of $150 billion Boeing deal over US support for Israel's strikes on Tehran

Reports circulating on social media on Tuesday claimed that Qatar has warned it could suspend the purchase of up to $150 billion worth of Boeing aircraft if the United States continues to support Israeli strikes on Tehran. The development, if confirmed, signals a potential escalation of geopolitical tensions spilling into global trade and aviation. Qatar, a key US ally in the Gulf and one of the world’s largest aviation investors through Qatar Airways, has historically maintained strong defence and economic ties with Washington. A halt in aircraft purchases would not only impact Boeing’s order pipeline but could also reshape aviation supply dynamics across the Middle East.

The reported warning comes amid heightened regional tensions involving Iran and Israel, with global powers closely watching the possibility of wider conflict. Analysts note that Gulf states often use economic leverage to signal strategic displeasure without severing diplomatic ties. Neither Qatari officials nor Boeing have issued an official statement confirming the claim. Observers caution that such reports should be treated carefully until verified through formal diplomatic or corporate channels.