Putin will travel to China in Aug
Moscow: The Kremlin announced on Tuesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin will travel to China at the end of August and beginning of September, reciprocating Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s visit to Russia this week to attend festivities marking Victory Day in World War II.
Putin’s foreign policy advisor Yuri Ushakov told reporters that the visit will be part of a “good tradition,” in which Xi visits Moscow to attend celebrations of Russia’s defeat over Nazi Germany.
