Moscow: Vladimir Putin, the longest-serving President of Russia, turned 73 on Tuesday and many of his supporters are lauding his role in transforming the country.

“Putin stopped further fragmentation of Russia and put it back on its historical path,” Kremlin envoy on Ukraine Vladimir Medinsky wrote on his Telegram channel.

He said that Putin assumed office on the eve of 2000 at a time when the country was going through the trauma of the Soviet Union collapse and threat of fragmentation of the Russian Federation.