Putin, Trump discuss Middle East tensions, Ukraine war

Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump held a lengthy call on Saturday to discuss the escalating situation in the Middle East and Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Trump in a posting on his Truth Social platform said they spent the bulk of their conversation focused on Israel’s ongoing blistering attacks aimed at decapitating Iran’s nuclear programme and Iran’s retaliatory strikes. But Trump said that he also pressed Putin to end Russia’s war in Ukraine.

“He feels, as do I, this war in Israel-Iran should end, to which I explained, his war should also end,” said Trump, who added the conversation went about an hour.

Putin’s foreign affairs adviser Yuri Ushakov said Putin briefed Trump on his recent talks with the leaders of Iran and Israel and reiterated Russia’s proposal to seek mutually-acceptable solutions on the Iranian nuclear issue.

“Vladimir Putin, having condemned the military operation against Iran, expressed serious concern about the possible escalation of the conflict,” Ushakov told reporters. He added that

Putin raised concerns that escalating conflict between Israel and Iran threatened “unpredictable consequences for the entire situation in the Middle East”.

Putin also emphasised Russia’s readiness to carry out possible mediation efforts, and noted that Russia had proposed steps “aimed at finding mutually-acceptable agreements” during US-Iran negotiations on the Iranian nuclear programme.

The Russia-Iran relationship has deepened since Putin launched a war on Ukraine in February 2022.