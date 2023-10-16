Putin to visit China this week to strengthen ‘no limits’ partnership with President Xi

Taipei: Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to meet this week with Chinese leaders in Beijing on a visit that underscores China’s support for Moscow during its war in Ukraine.

The two countries have forged an informal alliance against the United States and other democratic nations that is now complicated by the Israel-Hamas war.

China has sought to balance its ties with Israel with its economic relations with Iran and Syria, which are strongly backed by Russia.Putin’s visit is also a show of support for Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s signature Belt and Road initiative to

build infrastructure and expand China’s overseas influence.

Putin gave an interview to Chinese state media praising the massive but loosely linked BRI projects. “Yes, we see that some people consider it an attempt by the People’s

Republic of China to put someone under its thumb, but we see otherwise, we just see desire for cooperation,” he said in the interview with state broadcaster CCTV, according to a transcript released by the Kremlin on Monday.

The Russian leader will be among the highest profile guests at a gathering marking the 10th anniversary of Xi’s announcement of the BRI policy, whichhas laden countries such as Zambia and Sri Lanka with heavy debt after they signed contracts with Chinese companies to build roads, airports and other public works they could not otherwise afford.

Asked by reporters on Friday about a visit to China, Putin said it would encompass talks on

Belt and Road-related projects, which he said Moscow wants to link with efforts by an economic alliance of ex-Soviet Union nations mostly located in Central Asia to “achieve common

development goals”.