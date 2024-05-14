Putin to visit China on Thursday to discuss future strategic ties

Beijing/Moscow: Days after being sworn in for a fifth term, Russian President Vladimir Putin will travel to China on Thursday on a two-day state visit to discuss with his close friend and Chinese counterpart

Xi Jinping the future course of their strategic alliance amid mounting pressure on Beijing to scale down its support to Moscow’s continuing war in Ukraine.

At the invitation of Xi, Putin will pay a state visit to China from May 16 to 17, the first state visit since his new term as president began, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin told a media briefing here on Tuesday.

Both leaders will exchange views on bilateral relations, cooperation in various fields, and international and regional issues of mutual interest in light of the 75th anniversary of China-Russia diplomatic relations, he said.

During his visit, Putin, who was sworn in for his fifth Presidential term on May 7, will travel to two cities: Beijing and Harbin.