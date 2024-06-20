Putin signs deals with Vietnam in bid to shore up ties in Asia

Hanoi: Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a series of deals with his Vietnamese counterpart To Lam on

Thursday, during a state visit that comes as Moscow is seeking to bolster ties in Asia to offset growing international isolation over its military actions in Ukraine.

The two signed agreements to further cooperation on education, science and technology, oil and gas exploration and health.

They also agreed to work on a roadmap for a nuclear science and technology centre in Vietnam.

Following the talks, Putin said that the two countries share an interest in “developing a reliable security architecture” in the

Asia-Pacific Region based on not using force and peacefully settling

disputes with no room for “closed military-political blocs”.