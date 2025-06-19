Putin says Russia ready to mediate Mideast conflict

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin has confirmed Russia’s readiness to mediate a dialogue between Iran and Israel in a phone call with President of the United Arab Emirates Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Kremlin said.

“Vladimir Putin confirmed Russia’s readiness to provide mediation assistance in promoting dialogue between the parties to the conflict, informing about contacts with a number of foreign leaders in this regard,” it said in a statement.

Russia has maintained a delicate balancing act in the Middle East for decades, trying to navigate

its warm relations with Israel even as it has developed strong economic and military ties with Iran.

Putin has effectively rejected Trump’s offer of an immediate 30-day ceasefire, making it conditional on a halt on Ukraine’s mobilization effort and a freeze on Western arms supplies.

The Russian leader has used the annual forum to highlight Russia’s economic achievements and seek foreign investment. Western executives, who attended the event in the past, have avoided it after Putin sent troops into Ukraine in February 2022, leaving it to business leaders from Asia, Africa and Latin America.