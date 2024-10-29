Putin orders sweeping exercise of Russia’s nuclear forces

Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday launched a massive exercise of the country’s nuclear forces featuring practice missile launches as he continued to flex the country’s nuclear muscle amid spiraling tensions with the West over Ukraine.

Speaking in a video call with military leaders, Putin said that the drills will simulate top officials’ action in using nuclear weapons and include practice launches of nuclear-capable ballistic and cruise missiles.

Putin, who has repeatedly brandished the nuclear sword as he seeks to deter the West from ramping up support for Ukraine, emphasized on Tuesday that

Russia’s nuclear arsenal remains a “reliable guarantor of the country’s sovereignty and security.”

“Taking into account growing geopolitical tensions and emerging new threats and risks, it’s important for us to have modern strategic forces that are always ready for combat,” he said.