Putin offers disaster aid to North Korea for recent flooding damage
Seoul: Russian President Vladimir Putin offered humanitarian assistance to help North Korea cope with damages from recent floods, both countries said, in another sign of expanding relations between the two nations.
In a message to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Saturday, Putin “extended deep sympathy and support” and conveyed his willingness to provide immediate disaster aid to help North Korea recover from the floods, the KCNA reported.
