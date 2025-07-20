Putin meets Khamenei’s senior aide in Kremlin

Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday received Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatullah Ali Khamenei’s senior aide here and discussed the aggravation of the situation in West Asia and issues of Iran’s nuclear programme.

The visit by Ali Larijani, senior adviser to Iran’s Supreme Leader, comes almost a month after Putin met Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

“On behalf of the Iranian leadership, Ali Larijani shared the assessments of the current escalation in

the Middle East and the situation around the Iranian nuclear programme,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters

without elaborating.

On June 23, President Putin during his meeting with Araghchi had assured Tehran of Moscow’s

support in de-escalating the Israel-Iran conflict hours after the US strikes at Iranian nuclear sites at dawn on June 22.

Moscow and Tehran have signed a strategic partnership treaty, but it does not provide for military assistance in case any side is attacked.

However, Tehran and Moscow under the treaty have an obligation not to take the side of the aggressor and enter into urgent political consultations to mitigate the situation.

Russia supports Tehran’s right to

pursue its civil nuclear research under the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) oversight.