PM Modi meets President Putin; calls for ending Ukraine conflict as soon as possible

Tianjin: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday conveyed to Russian President Vladimir Putin that it is humanity's call to end the Ukraine conflict as soon as possible. Modi and Putin met on the margins of the annual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) against the backdrop of possibly the worst phase in India-US relations in over two decades, with the strain exacerbated by President Donald Trump's tariff policy and constant criticism of New Delhi by his administration.

The prime minister and the Russian president also deliberated on bilateral cooperation in sectors such as economic, financial, and energy and expressed satisfaction with the sustained growth in bilateral ties in these areas, according to an Indian readout. We welcome all recent efforts to bring peace to Ukraine and hope that all the relevant sides will move forward "constructively", Modi said in his televised opening remarks. The call of humanity is to end the conflict as soon as possible and find ways to bring permanent peace to the region, he said.

Modi also said that India is waiting to receive the Russian leader. Putin is set to travel to India in December for summit talks with Modi. India and Russia always moved forward shoulder-to-shoulder even in difficult times, Modi said. He said close relations between India and Russia are significant for global peace, stability and prosperity. "The two leaders also discussed regional and global issues, including the latest developments concerning Ukraine," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement. "The prime minister reiterated his support for the recent initiatives that have been taken to address the conflict in Ukraine, and emphasised the need to expedite a cessation of the conflict, and find a durable peace settlement," it said. The two leaders reaffirmed their support for further strengthening of the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between the two countries, according to the MEA statement.