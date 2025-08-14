‘Putin is bluffing’, tells Zelenskyy to European leaders and Trump

Berlin: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he told European leaders and Donald Trump on Wednesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin “is bluffing” ahead of the planned summit with the US in Alaska.

Putin, Zelenskyy said in a meeting, “is trying to apply pressure ... on all sectors of the Ukrainian front” in an attempt to show that Russia is “capable of occupying all of Ukraine.”

Putin is also bluffing about sanctions, “as if they do not matter to him and are ineffective. In reality, sanctions are very helpful and are hitting Russia’s war economy hard,” Zelenskyy said.

US President Donald Trump was “very clear” in a meeting Wednesday with European leaders that the US wants to achieve a ceasefire at the summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska, French President Emmanuel Macron said.

Speaking after the virtual meeting between Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other European leaders, Macron said Trump was prioritising a ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia. He added that Trump had been clear that “territorial issues relating to Ukraine ... will only be negotiated by the Ukrainian president.”