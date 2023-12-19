Putin hails Russia’s military performance in Ukraine

Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin declared Tuesday that the military has seized the initiative on the battlefield in Ukraine after repelling Kyiv’s counteroffensive and is well positioned to achieve Moscow’s goals.

Putin’s speech at a meeting with top military brass came a day after he presented documents to Russia’s Central Election Commission to seek reelection in the March presidential vote that he’s all but certain to win.

“Our troops are holding the initiative,” he said.

“We are effectively doing what we think is needed, doing what we want. Where our commanders consider it necessary to stick to active defences they are doing so, and we are improving our positions where it’s needed.”

The Russian leader hailed the troops for repelling Ukrainian attacks during the summer counteroffensive.