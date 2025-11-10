Putin did not order nuclear test, Russia reiterates

Moscow: President Vladimir Putin has not ordered a nuclear test and Russia remains committed to the moratorium on testing this weapon of mass destruction, Moscow reiterated on Sunday, days after US President Donald Trump’s statement on nuclear weapons’ tests.

“Putin has repeatedly said that Russia adheres to its obligations under the nuclear tests ban and we are not going to carry them out, but if another country does, we will have to do so to observe parity,” the Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Russian TV.

“However, if Washington indeed carries out nuclear weapons tests, Russia will have to reciprocate.

Nuclear parity is precisely the most important component, probably for the entire global security architecture these days,” Peskov underscored.agencies