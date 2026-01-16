Putin calls Netanyahu, Pezeshkian to discuss Iran

Moscow: President Vladimir Putin on Friday dialled Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to discuss the crisis situation in West Asia amid threats of a US strike on Tehran.

Putin called for stability and security in the region to be ensured through diplomatic means,

expressing Russia’s readiness to mediate in this dialogue, a Russian government press release said.

“Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The situation in the Middle East and Iran were discussed,” it said.

“The two leaders noted that Russia and Iran consistently take a united position in favour of

the earliest possible de-escalation of tensions around Iran and in the region as a whole. They also expressed their commitment to resolving emerging issues exclusively through political and diplomatic

means,” it added.