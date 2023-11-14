Putin approves new curbs on media coverage ahead of polls

Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin has approved changes to the law that governs presidential elections putting new restrictions on media coverage, local news agencies reported on Tuesday. The changes come ahead of the election to be held in March in which Putin, who has ruled Russia for the last 24 years, is expected to seek a new six-year term.

Putin, 71, has not declared whether he will run, saying he will announce that only after the parliament formally sets the election date. Under the amendments that he approved, only journalists contractually employed by registered media outlets will be

allowed to cover.