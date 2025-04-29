Protests over Pahalgam attack in NYC, London

NEW YORK: Members of the Indian diaspora gathered outside the Pakistan Consulate and at Times Square here to protest against the Pahalgam terror attacks.

The protestors waved the Indian tricolour and held banners that read ‘Declare Islamic Republic of Pakistan a Terrorist State - Pahalgam Hindu massacre’.

They also held a long banner that had the photos of the 26 victims of the terror attack, with the caption ‘CNN, NBC, NYT, WAPO, UN - Please share their names, show their faces’ along with the hashtag ‘Hindu Lives Matter’, ‘End Terrorism Now’, ‘Islamic Terroir - End Today’, ‘ Enough is Enough’.

The protests were held on April 27 and an interfaith-vigil against Jihadist terror was also held outside the Pakistani Consulate in New York, where members from diaspora communities waved the Indian and Israeli flags, jointly condemning terrorism and calling on the world to send a strong message to collectively combat terrorism.

A Hindu priest chanted prayers of peace for the victims of the attack and community members at the vigil held a one minute silence to pay their respects to those killed and injured in the Pahalgam attack.

In a post on X The Consulate General of India shared the photos from the protest and said “Condolences and Protest at Times Square, NY.”

“A large number of Indian community members and friends of India gathered at Times Square to express their deep sorrow,” the post said.

In London, alarge number of Indian community and diaspora representatives descended upon the High Commission of India in London to counter a Pakistani demonstration that was called to protest against what was branded as “Indian propaganda”.