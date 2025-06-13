Protests over immigration raids pop up across US with more planned

Austin: Protests over federal immigration enforcement raids and President Donald Trump’s move to mobilize the National Guard and Marines in Los Angeles are spreading nationwide and are expected to continue into the weekend.

While many demonstrations against Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency have been peaceful, others have led to clashes with police, hundreds of arrests and the use of chemical irritants to disperse crowds. In Texas, Republican Gov Greg Abbott posted on social media that an unspecified number of National Guard troops “will be deployed to locations across the state to ensure peace & order.”