Protests in Turkiye take new turn

Istanbul: Protests that erupted across Turkiye following the arrest of Istanbul’s opposition mayor took a new direction Wednesday as government opponents called for a one-day shopping boycott.

The boycott, which was launched by student groups, called for consumers not to engage in commercial activity for a day and for

businesses to shutter.

Large-scale anti-government protests began last month after the jailing of Ekrem Imamoglu, the main challenger to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. “I wholeheartedly support the consumer boycott initiated by the youth against this oppression of students, mothers, fathers and siblings. I invite everyone to join this boycott and use their power that comes from consumption,” said Ozgur Ozel, leader of Imamoglu’s Republican People’s Party, or CHP, on social media.

The immediate effect of the nationwide boycott was not apparent but it sparked a quick response from the government.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya called it “sabotage” and a “coup attempt against our economy” while Trade Minister Omer Bolat said companies that suffer financial losses would be able to file a claim for compensation.