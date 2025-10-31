Protests in Tanzania spread after disputed election

Nairobi: Hundreds of protesters took to the streets for a second day of demonstrations in Tanzania on Thursday after a disputed election, while Amnesty International reported that two people have died.

After the protests broke out on Wednesday, the government shut down the internet, imposed a curfew and deployed the military to the streets.

The ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi or CCM party, sought to extend its rule in Wednesday’s election, with presidential candidates from the two main opposition parties barred from running.