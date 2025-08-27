Protesters in Israel demand release of hostages as strikes kill 16 in Gaza

Lod (Israel): Protesters in Israel on Tuesday torched tires, blocked highways and clamoured for a ceasefire that would free hostages still in Gaza, as Israeli leaders pressed ahead with plans for an offensive which they argue is needed to crush Hamas.

The disruption came as Palestinians in Gaza braced for the expanded offensive against a backdrop of displacement, destruction and parts of the territory plunging into famine.

It also came a day after deadly strikes against Gaza’s main hospital killed 20 people including medics and journalists, among them Mariam Dagga, a journalist who worked for AP. On Tuesday, Israeli strikes killed at least 16 Palestinians, hospitals said.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to hold a security cabinet meeting later Tuesday, but it’s unclear if he will discuss ceasefire efforts. He has said that Israel will launch an expanded offensive in Gaza City while simultaneously pursuing a ceasefire, though Israel has yet to send a negotiating team to discuss a proposal on the table. Netanyahu has said the offensive is the best way to weaken Hamas and return hostages, but hostage families and their supporters have pushed back. “Go back to the negotiation table. There’s a good deal on the table. It’s something we can work with,” said Ruby Chen, the father of 21-year-old Itay Chen, a dual Israeli-American citizen whose body is being held in Gaza. “We could get a deal done to bring all the hostages back.”

Hamas captured 251 hostages on Oct 7, 2023. The vast majority have been released during ceasefires. Israel has only rescued eight hostages alive. Fifty hostages remain in Gaza, and around 20 of them are believed by Israel to still be living.

Responding to a call from Israel’s Hostages and Missing Families Forum for a “National Day of Struggle,” protesters waved banners that read “Hostage Deal Now”.

The relatives of hostages said they hope steady pressure can push Netanyahu and his security cabinet to commit to ceasefire talks. But far-right members of his coalition have repeatedly threatened to bolt if Israel agrees to a truce and have dismissed the protesters’

demands.