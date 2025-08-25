Protesters clash with police in Jakarta over lawmakers’ perks

Jakarta: Police shot multiple rounds of tear gas at thousands of stone-throwing students who attempted to reach Parliament in Indonesia’s capital to protest the lavish allowances of parliament members.

The demonstrators are enraged by recent reports that 580 members of the House of Representatives have been receiving a housing allowance of 50 million rupiah (USD 3,075) per month since September 2024. They view the allowances as unjust due to the economic hardship faced by most citizens.

Police fired tear gas as the protesters tried to approach Parliament.

Protesters fought back, hurling rocks and bottles at riot police and setting fires under a flyover near the heavily guarded Parliament compound.