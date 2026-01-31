Protesters call for nationwide strike against Trump’s immigration policies

Washington: Protesters across the US are calling for “no work, no school, no shopping” as part of a nationwide strike on Friday to oppose the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown in Minneapolis.

The demonstrations are taking place amid widespread outrage over the killing of Alex Pretti, an intensive care nurse, who was

shot multiple times after he used his

cellphone to record Border Patrol officers conducting an immigration enforcement operation.

The death only reignited scrutiny over the administration’s tactics after the January 7 death of Renee Good, who was fatally

shot behind the wheel of her vehicle by a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer. agencies