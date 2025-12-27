Protesters block key Dhaka junction seeking justice for Hadi’s killing

Dhaka/New Delhi: Bangladesh’s slain radical leader Sharif Osman Hadi’s party activists on Friday blocked one of Dhaka’s busiest intersections, demanding justice for his killing, disrupting traffic in the capital for several hours.

After Friday prayers, leaders and supporters of Inqilab Moncho and July Moncho, joined by students and members of the public, brought out a protest procession from the Dhaka University Central Mosque and marched towards Shahbagh, where they staged a sit-in demonstration, The Daily Star newspaper reported.

Md Moniruzzaman, officer-in-charge of Shahbagh Police Station, said the agitators began blocking the intersection at around 2:30 pm local time and traffic has remained suspended. The protesters blocked the main roads at Shahbagh, bringing vehicular movement in the area to a complete halt.

Addressing the demonstrators, Inqilab Moncho Member Secretary Abdullah Al Jaber said the group would continue the blockade until justice was ensured for Hadi’s killing, adding that protesters were prepared to stay overnight at the site if necessary. “From today, we declare this Shahbagh as ‘Shaheed Osman Hadi Chattar’. Our movement will not leave the streets until justice is ensured for Hadi’s killing,” Al Jaber was quoted as saying by The Dhaka Tribune newspaper.

Shahbagh is a strategic junction connecting several key parts of Dhaka.