Protest probe body seeks month extension

KATHMANDU: The commission formed to investigate incidents related to the Gen Z protests has requested the Nepal government to extend its tenure by one month, citing the need for additional time to complete statements.

During a meeting with Prime Minister Sushila Karki at Singha Durbar on Wednesday, commission officials requested the extension, said Gauri Bahadur Karki, its chair. The commission was formed by the Sushila Karki government on September 21 with a three-month deadline, which is set to expire next week. As the deadline approaches, while the process of recording statements is still ongoing, the officials have sought more time. It is also learnt that the commission is preparing to summon the then prime minister KP Sharma Oli and former Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak for questioning over the protests, in which 77 people, mostly youths, were killed.

Oli was the prime minister when Gen Z protesters took to the streets after the government imposed a blanket ban on multiple social media sites. Along with opposing the ban, they called for an end to rampant corruption in the country. After dozens of deaths on September 8 and further casualties and widespread destruction on September 9, when protesters also began surrounding the prime minister’s residence, Oli resigned and was airlifted by the Nepali Army to a barracks in Suketar, Makawanpur.

The commission is investigating the incident when security personnel used excessive force to suppress the movement launched by Gen Z youths to protest against corruption, nepotism and the government’s ban on social media sites.