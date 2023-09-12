Prosecution of Trump shows US pol system is rotten: Putin

Vladivostok: Russian President Vladimir Putin asserted Tuesday that the criminal cases against former US President Donald Trump are political revenge that show the fundamental corruption of the United States.

“As for the prosecution of Trump, for us what is happening in today’s conditions, in my opinion, is good because it shows the

rottenness of the American political system, which cannot pretend to teach others democracy,” Putin said at an Eastern Economic Forum gathering in Russia’s Pacific Coast city of Vladivostok.