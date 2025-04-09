Probe on against ex-PM Hasina in graft case

Dhaka: An anti-corruption agency in Bangladesh on Wednesday said it has launched a probe into the alleged “wastage” of Taka 4,000 crore by the then-prime minister Sheikh Hasina, her younger sister Sheikh Rehana, and a former official for “Mujib Centenary” celebrations.

“The commission has formed a seven-member committee to conduct the inquiry,” Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) Director General Akhtar Hossain told reporters.

Hossain said the investigation was underway as the team has collected information from various organisations.

In 2020, Bangladesh observed the year-long celebrations, coinciding with the 100th birth anniversary of the country’s founding leader, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the father of Hasina. Hasina’s Awami League party was in power at the time.

ACC alleged that the Hasina-led Awami League govt spent Taka 4,000 crore from the national exchequer.