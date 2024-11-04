Prince William puts climate in focus of his visit to SA

Cape Town: Britain’s Prince William will meet with young environmentalists and local fishermen during a visit to South Africa that started on Monday and will focus on climate change and conservation. He will also see his annual Earthshot Prize award $1.2 million in grants to five organisations for innovative environmental ideas.

The 42-year-old heir to the throne will also attend a global wildlife summit and spend time at a sea rescue institute during four days of events in Cape Town, with the centerpiece of his trip the Earthshot awards ceremony on Wednesday night.

He will use the visit to highlight other issues close to his heart, such as the work of rangers on the front line of conservation efforts, officials said.

The visit comes as the finances of William and his father, King Charles III, come under scrutiny following an investigation by The Sunday Times newspaper and Britain’s Channel 4 television. The probe found their private estates made millions of pounds by renting properties to government entities, including the armed forces, the National Health Service and public schools.

The two estates hold portfolios of commercial, residential and agricultural properties that provide personal income to the royals. The Duchy of Lancaster responded by saying that while the king takes an interest in the estate, day-to-day operations are overseen by an independent council and executives.

The Duchy of Cornwall said the estate operates with a commercial imperative “alongside our commitment to restoring the natural environment and generating positive social impact for our communities.’’