Prince William arrives in Singapore for annual Earthshot Prize award

SINGAPORE: UK Prince William arrived Sunday in Singapore for the annual Earthshot Prize awards, the first to be held in Asia, to support environmental innovators with solutions to battle climate change and save the planet.

Upon his arrival, dozens of people waving British flags welcomed him with loud cheers. William, 41, shook hands, signed autographs and sportingly took selfies with many of them during a walkabout.

“It’s fantastic to be back in Singapore for this year’s Earthshot Prize ceremony, after eleven years,” he said in a statement upon landing. “Singapore’s bold vision to be a leader for environmental innovation sets the standard for others to follow.”

The heir to the British throne last visited Singapore with his wife in 2012.

Travelling solo this time, William’s focus is on the Earthshot Prize that he and his Royal Foundation charity launched in 2020 to promote innovative solutions to combat global warming.