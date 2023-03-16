Prez wins pension reform backing from French upper house Senate

Paris: France’s showdown over a bill raising the retirement age from 62 to 64 heads toward a climax on Thursday, either via a parliamentary vote or through a special presidential move to force it through the legislature. The Senate adopted the bill Thursday morning in a 193-114 vote, a tally that was largely expected since the conservative majority of the upper house of parliament favours a higher retirement age. The bill now moves to the lower house, the National Assembly, where its fate is uncertain. President Emmanuel Macron had an early morning meeting with some leaders of his centrist alliance to discuss the complex political situation in the National Assembly. He is expected to meet them again at noon. Macron’s alliance has lost its parliamentary majority.