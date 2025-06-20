Prez Trump delays TikTok ban once again

Washington: President Donald Trump on Thursday signed an executive order to keep TikTok running in the US for another 90 days to give his administration more time to broker a deal to bring the social media platform under American ownership.

It is the third time Trump has extended the deadline. The first one was through an executive order on Jan 20, his first day in office, after the platform went dark briefly when a national ban took effect.

The second was in April when White House officials believed they were nearing a deal to spin off TikTok into a new company.