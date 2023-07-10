Prez Putin hosted mercenary leader Prigozhin at Kremlin

Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin hosted mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin at the Kremlin days after the commander led a short-lived rebellion, a senior government spokesman said on Monday, the latest twist in a baffling episode that has raised questions about the power and influence held by both men.

The three-hour meeting took place on June 29 and also involved commanders from Prigozhin’s Wagner Group military contractor, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. Putin gave an assessment of Wagner’s actions on the battlefield in Ukraine where the mercenaries have fought alongside Russian troops and of the revolt itself.

The Wagner forces pledged loyalty to Putin, according to Peskov.

The confirmation that Putin met face-to-face with Prigozhin, who led troops on a march to Moscow last month in order to demand a change of defense minister, was extraordinary.

Though Putin branded Prigozhin a traitor as the revolt unfolded, the criminal case against the mercenary chief was later dropped and his ultimate fate remains unclear.

Adding to the unusual nature of the meeting was that until very recently,

Putin had denied any link between the state and Prigozhin’s forces. Though mercenaries are illegal in Russia, Wagner troops have fought for Russian interests around the globe and played a vital role in the capture of Bakhmut in the war’s longest and bloodiest battle.

But throughout the war, Prigozhin has criticized decisions made by Russia’s top military brass, leading to tensions with the Kremlin that culminated on June 24 in an armed mutiny in which he led his fighters into Russia.

The rebellion severely weakened Putin’s authority, even though Prigozhin claimed that the uprising was not aimed at the president but at removing Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and military chief Gen. Valery Gerasimov.

Prigozhin ended his mutiny after a deal was brokered for him to go to Belarus.

Russia’s Defence Ministry published a video featuring Gerasimov on Monday the first time he has been seen since the rebellion.

The twin updates appeared to be another attempt by the Kremlin to show

it’s in control after a turbulent period. But many questions remain, including about the deal that ended Prigozhin’s revolt.