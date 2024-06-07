‘Prez Muizzu to attend PM Modi’s oath ceremony’

Male: Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu has accepted the invitation to attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s swearing-in ceremony in New Delhi over the weekend, according to a media report on Friday.

News portal Edition.mv quoted its sister-publication in Dhivehi, Mihaaru News, as saying that President Muizzu will leave for New Delhi on Saturday for the ceremony accompanied by several other senior government officials.

There was no official confirmation yet from the Maldives President’s Office about Muizzu’s first official visit to India.

Earlier on Wednesday, Muizzu had congratulated Modi.