Prez approves deployment of army for Mar 5 elections

Kathmandu: Nepal President Ramchandra Paudel on Thursday approved the Cabinet decision and the prime minister’s recommendation to mobilise the Nepali Army for the parliamentary elections scheduled for March 5 next year.

Prime Minister Sushila Karki had forwarded the recommendation in line with the Cabinet meeting held on November 24, according to a press release issued by the President’s office.

The President endorsed the government’s decision to deploy the army to strengthen election security, it said.