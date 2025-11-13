President Trump signs government funding bill, ending shutdown after a record 43-day disruption

Washington: President Donald Trump signed a government funding bill Wednesday night, ending a record 43-day shutdown that caused financial stress for federal workers who went without paychecks, stranded scores of travellers at airports and generated long lines at some food banks. Trump's signature draws to a close the second government shutdown he's overseen in the White House, one that magnified the partisan divisions in Washington as his administration took unprecedented unilateral actions -- including cancelling projects and trying to fire federal workers -- to pressure Democrats into relenting on their demands. The signing ceremony came just hours after the House passed the measure on a mostly party-line vote of 222-209. The Senate had already passed the measure Monday.