President Murmu holds extensive discussions with her Timor Leste counterpart on enhancing ties

Dili (Timor-Leste): India and Timor-Leste share warm and friendly relations based on a shared commitment to the values of democracy and pluralism, President Droupadi Murmu said on Saturday, as she held extensive discussions with her counterpart Jose Ramos-Horta on enhancing bilateral cooperation in diverse fields.

Murmu arrived here on Saturday on the first-ever presidential visit from India to Timor-Leste. Murmu received the Grand Collar of the Order of Timor-Leste, the country's highest honour from Ramos-Horta.

She was accorded ceremonial reception and guard of honour in Presidential Palace, Dili.

"India and Timor Leste share warm and friendly relations based on our shared commitment to the values of democracy and pluralism. I am confident that this will further strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries," she said.

"I had extensive discussions with President Ramos-Horta. today on enhancing the bilateral cooperation between India and Timor Leste in the field of IT, digital technology, health and pharmaceuticals, agriculture, capacity building and more," she said.

The two leaders also discussed the possibility of Timor Leste joining the International Solar Alliance.

Murmu said she was deeply honoured by receiving the Grand Collar of the Order of Timor-Leste, the country's highest honour.

She said the honour is a reflection of the deep bond of friendship between India and Timor Leste.

"President Jose Ramos-Horta of Timor-Leste conferred the Grand-Collar of the Order of Timor-Leste, the country's highest civilian award, upon President Droupadi Murmu," her office said.

"The award is in recognition of her achievements in public service and dedication to education, social welfare and empowerment of women," it said.

Earlier, Murmu arrived here on the last leg of her three-nation visit which also took her to New Zealand and Fiji.

"President Droupadi Murmu arrived in Dili, Timor-Leste on the last leg of her three-nation visit," the President's Office said in a post on X.

In a special gesture, she was warmly received by President Ramos-Horta at the airport.

Cheerful children greeted her on the way from the airport.

During the visit, apart from the bilateral meeting with President Jose Ramos-Horta, there will also be a meeting with Prime Minister Xanana Gusmao, who will call on Murmu.

The president will also attend a community reception with the Indians in Timor-Leste and Friends of India, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).