Preserving records of ‘atrocities’ by Hasina regime critical, says Yunus

Dhaka: Bangladesh’s interim government’s Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus has called for the “meticulous preservation” of records documenting alleged “atrocities” committed under the administration of deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

During a Sunday meeting with United Nations officials, Yunus emphasised that without a proper archival system “it is difficult to know the truth and ensure justice”, the Dhaka Tribune newspaper reported.

A statement issued by the chief adviser’s press wing said the chief adviser during his conversation with UN Resident Coordinator Gwen Lewis and UN human rights expert Huma Khan cited the crackdown on demonstrators at Shapla Chattar, police brutality against protesters following the Delwar Hossain Sayedee verdict, and years of alleged extrajudicial killings. The UN officials, in response, reaffirmed their willingness to assist Bangladesh in documenting human rights abuses.“

This is a process of healing and truth-building,” Lewis said, offering the UN’s expertise in technical assistance and capacity-building.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk will present the document at the Human Rights Council session in Geneva on

March 5.