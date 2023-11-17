Powerful earthquake jolts Philippines’ south, causing ceilings to fall at malls

Bangkok: Airstrikes by Myanmar’s military on a village in a western region have killed at least 11 civilians, including eight children, a leading opposition group and residents of the area said Friday.

The attack Wednesday on Vuilu village, south of Matupi township in Chin state, also left four people wounded, according to online reports in independent local media.

The military government has not announced any attacks at the location.

As reports of the attack began to circulate, the UN human rights chief issued a statement calling for all parties in Myanmar to exercise restraint in military operations that could harm civilians.

Civilian casualties have often occurred in attacks by the military-installed government on pro-democracy forces and ethnically based armed groups since the army seized power in February 2021 from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi. Chin state has been deeply involved in the armed struggle against military rule since the army takeover The Chin National Front, an armed ethnic opposition group, and its allies on Monday seized the town of Rihkhawda.